3rd ODI: Pakistan aim to seal series win against Australia

The third and final ODI of the series between Pakistan and Australia will be played on Thursday in Lahore. The match is crucial as it will decide the winner of the closely contested three-match series. Both teams have had their share of victories, with Pakistan winning the first match and Australia bouncing back to win the second. It promises to be a cracking affair between the two sides.

Team dynamics Australia's performance in the series In the 1st ODI, Australia were beaten by Pakistan by 5 wickets. Half-centurions Josh Inglis and Matt Renshaw were the positives for the side. In the 2nd ODI, Cameron Green, Inglis and Renshaw were amongst the runs. With the ball, Nathan Ellis was instrumental, producing a career-best performance. Meanwhile, Matthew Short claimed three wickets as Australia downed the hosts by 41 runs.

Highlights Pakistan's performance in the series Arafat Minhas's 5/32 on debut helped the hosts bowl Australia out for 200. In response, match-winning knocks from Babar Azam and Ghazi Ghori helped Pakistan. In the 2nd ODI, Pakistan bowlers did well as a unit. However, they faltered in a chase of 232. Shadab Khan was the top scorer for Pakistan with a knock of 71 runs. Minhas managed a knock of 33.

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Team strategy Australia's potential changes for the 3rd ODI For Australia, Liam Scott may have to wait for his debut as their balance for the second match served them well. Marnus Labuschagne has missed out twice in the series and is under pressure but may keep his place for now. There are talks of promoting Renshaw due to his impressive form. For Pakistan, the focus will be on Minhas, who has done well after making his debut in the 1st ODI. Shadab will want to improve with the ball.

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Numbers Player focus: Here are the stats Aussie spinner Adam Zampa needs three wickets to become the seventh Australian men's bowler with 200 ODI wickets. He has claimed 197 scalps from 117 games at 28.59. Babar has amassed 6,586 runs in ODIs at 53.54. He has 20 tons and 38 fifties. From 76 matches, Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi owns 143 wickets at 24.81. Spinner Abrar Ahmed, who has bowled well in this series, has 33 ODI wickets from 18 games.

Information Here's the H2H record As per ESPNcricinfo, Pakistan and Australia have faced each other 113 times in ODIs. Pakistan have managed 37 wins with the Aussies winning 72. One game has been tied (NR: 3).