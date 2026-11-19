Sri Lanka began Day 3 on 74/3 after bad light ended Day 2 early.

The absence of Saqib Khan, who was injured on Day 2, left Pakistan with only three pacers.

Dhananjaya de Silva (37) tried to take advantage of the situation but was dismissed by Aamer Jamal's leg before wicket (LBW) decision.

Pasindu Sooriyabandara (38) survived a close call when Mohammad Taha dropped a catch at first slip but was later dismissed by Razaullah down the leg-side.