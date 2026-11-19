2nd Test, Day 3: Pakistan on top despite SL's resistance
What's the story
Sri Lanka showcased their fighting spirit on Day 3 of the second Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. Kusal Mendis and Sonal Dinusha scored patient half-centuries, while Milan Rathnayake added a quick unbeaten 50 to his name. However, despite these efforts, Sri Lanka lead by 82 runs in their second innings with just one wicket remaining. Pakistan are on the verge of completing a win on Day 4.
Match progress
Sooriyabandara and de Silva fall early
Sri Lanka began Day 3 on 74/3 after bad light ended Day 2 early.
The absence of Saqib Khan, who was injured on Day 2, left Pakistan with only three pacers.
Dhananjaya de Silva (37) tried to take advantage of the situation but was dismissed by Aamer Jamal's leg before wicket (LBW) decision.
Pasindu Sooriyabandara (38) survived a close call when Mohammad Taha dropped a catch at first slip but was later dismissed by Razaullah down the leg-side.
Batting resilience
Mendis, Dinusha lead Sri Lanka's fightback
Mendis and Dinusha put up a resilient partnership, taking Sri Lanka past 150 runs.
The duo was tested by Pakistan's bowlers but managed to hold their ground.
Mendis raised his half-century, prompting Babar Azam to turn to part-time spin from Salman Agha.
However, he fell for a bizarre dismissal when he dragged a sweep onto his stumps after being deceived by Agha's delivery.
He ended up scoring a 126-ball 53.
Batting display
Rathnayake, Dinusha keep Pakistan at bay
Rathnayake played aggressively, scoring a quick half-century and taking Sri Lanka into the lead.
Dinusha also brought up his 50 with a reverse-sweep off the first ball of the final session.
However, Jamal struck soon after dismissing Dinusha for 54 runs.
Despite Abbas's relentless efforts, Rathnayake continued to score boundaries and pushed the score past 300 runs (309/9) before stumps were drawn on Day 3 with Sri Lanka leading by 82 runs.
5,000
Kusal Mendis completes 5,000 runs in Test cricket
Mendis, who earlier scored 32 in his side's first outing, completed 5,000 runs in Test cricket during his fifty.
Playing his 77th Test match since his debut in October 2015, Mendis now owns 5,040 runs at 37.05.
Among the 12 Sri Lankan batters with 5,000 Test runs, Mendis's average is only better than that of Arjuna Ranatunga (35.69).
The former has slammed 11 tons and 24 fifties, as per Cricinfo. 450 of his runs have come in 10 Tests versus Pakistan at 25 (50s: 2, 100: 1).
Dinusha
Sonal Dinusha slams his sixth 50-plus Test score
Dinusha recorded an 81-run partnership for the sixth wicket.
Dinusha continued to bat well and further added 53 runs with Rathnayake for the seventh wicket.
This stand put the Lankans into the lead. However, Dinusha fell to Jamal soon after completing his fifty.
This was his third Test fifty, as he also owns as many hundreds.
Across 12 innings of seven Tests, the Lankan batter has amassed 701 runs at an average of 70.10, as per Cricinfo.