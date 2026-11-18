Rawalpindi Test, Day 2: Pakistan on top against Sri Lanka
What's the story
Pakistan have taken a firm grip on the second Test match against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi. The hosts built a massive 227-run lead in the first innings and then reduced Sri Lanka to 74 for 3 before bad light ended Day 2 early. Lahiru Kumara's five-wicket haul helped Sri Lanka fight back after they were bowled out for just 98 runs on Day 1.
Match progress
Pakistan lose 4 wickets for 100 runs in morning session
Pakistan resumed their innings on Day 2 at 121/3 but lost Azan Awais early to Kumara.
Nightwatchman Saqib Khan and Saud Shakeel then added a solid 57-run partnership for the fifth wicket.
However, Kumara struck again, dismissing both men in quick succession.
Asitha Fernando also joined the attack, removing Salman Agha as Pakistan went to lunch at 221/7 after losing four wickets for 100 runs in that session.
Late surge
Ghori, Razaullah help Pakistan cross the 300-run mark
Despite the pressure from Sri Lanka, Ghazi Ghori and Aamer Jamal put on a resilient eighth-wicket partnership of 42 runs.
This was before Fernando dismissed Aamer with a short ball.
However, Razaullah came in and started scoring quickly as they added 56 runs off just 52 balls for the ninth-wicket stand.
By then, Kumara had completed his five-wicket haul by bowling Razaullah, who had struck four fours and three sixes.
Top order collapse
Sri Lanka's top order collapses again
After a decent first innings, Sri Lanka's top order crumbled once again.
Saqib had Lahiru Udara caught at extra cover before leaving the field with his left boot taped.
Razaullah completed that over and trapped Dinesh Chandimal LBW for a duck, leaving Sri Lanka struggling at 10/2.
Kamindu Mendis managed to score some runs but was eventually dismissed by Jamal, who had him caught at first slip.
Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Dhananjaya de Silva are unbeaten with the visitors being 74/3.