Despite the pressure from Sri Lanka, Ghazi Ghori and Aamer Jamal put on a resilient eighth-wicket partnership of 42 runs.

This was before Fernando dismissed Aamer with a short ball.

However, Razaullah came in and started scoring quickly as they added 56 runs off just 52 balls for the ninth-wicket stand.

By then, Kumara had completed his five-wicket haul by bowling Razaullah, who had struck four fours and three sixes.