Pakistan beat Zimbabwe in second Test: Records broken

The Pakistan cricket team bossed the show against Zimbabwe in the second Test match to win the series 2-0. The visitors won the Test at the start of Day 4. After posting 510/8 declared, Pakistan bowled out Zimbabwe for 132 in the first innings. The hosts were made to follow-on and were cleaned up for 231. Pakistan won by 147 runs. Here's more.

How did the second Test pan out?

Pakistan saw Abid Ali (215*) and Azhar Ali (126) added a 236-run stand for the second wicket. After Azhar's dismissal. Pakistan were reduced to 264/4. They were 341/7 at one stage on Day 2 before Nauman Ali (97) provided support to Abid. Zimbabwe were bowled out as Hasan Ali claimed a fifer (5/27). Nauman and Shaheen Afridi did the damage in the second innings.

Azhar Ali gets past 6,500 Test runs

Azhar Ali smashed 126 runs off 240 deliveries, hitting 17 fours and a six. The senior cricketer went past the 6,500-run mark in Tests with his effort. He now has 6,579 runs at an average of 43.28. He is just the fifth Pakistani batsman to get past 6,500 runs in Test cricket.

Azhar races to 18 career Test centuries

Azhar now has 18 career Test centuries. He equaled the likes of David Gower, Desmond Haynes, Michael Vaughan, and Cheteshwar Pujara in terms of Test tons. The celebrated batsman slammed his maiden Test century against Zimbabwe. Playing his fifth Test against Zimbabwe, he went past 300 runs against them (344). This was his sixth century outside the sub-continent.

Abid Ali slams maiden double-century in Tests

Abid smashed an unbeaten 215 runs from 407 balls, hitting 29 fours. The 33-year-old hit his maiden double-century in Tests, besides amassing his third career ton. He had earlier hit two centuries against Sri Lanka. Abid has gone past the 800-run mark in Tests (844) and has an average of 49.64.

Abid becomes third Pakistani batsman to hit double-century against Zimbabwe

Abid became the 20th Pakistani batsman to hit a double-century in Tests. He is also the third Pakistani batsman to hit a double-century against Zimbabwe in Tests. Wasim Akram (257* in 1996) and Younis Khan (200* in 2013) are the two other players to have registered this record. He is the second player after Younis to hit a double-century in Zimbabwe for Pakistan.

Hasan claims fifth five-wicket haul in Tests

Hasan Ali claimed figures of 5/27 in the first innnings. The right-arm pacer now has 57 scalps in Tests and claimed his fifth five-wicket haul in the format. He claimed figures of 4/53 and 5/36 in the previous Test to amass 14 wickets in the series. Hasan now has 29 Test scalps outside the sub-continent.

Notable records scripted by Hasan and Nauman

Hasan claimed five-wicket hauls in three consecutive Tests. He became the first Pakistan fast bowler to do it since Shoaib Akhtar in 2004. Nauman Ali is the first Pakistan player to hit five sixes in a Test innings since Misbah-ul-Haq did it against England in Dubai in 2015. Playing his fourth Test, Nauman claimed his second five-wicket haul. He also hit his maiden fifty.

Unique records scripted in the second Test

Nauman Ali's 97 is the second-highest score by a number nine batsman for Pakistan in Test cricket. The highest score is by Asif Iqbal who scored 146 versus England at The Oval in 1967. Abid Ali and former Sri Lankan ace Marvan Atapattu are the only two Asian opening batsmen with a Test double-century on African soil.