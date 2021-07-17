Home / News / Sports News / 1st T20I, Pakistan beat England by 31 runs: Records broken
1st T20I, Pakistan beat England by 31 runs: Records broken

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 17, 2021, 11:49 am
1st T20I, Pakistan beat England by 31 runs: Records broken
Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled well for Pakistan in the first T20I

A record-breaking performance by Pakistan helped them seal a 31-run win against England in the first T20I held in Nottingham. After losing the ODI series by a 3-0 margin against a second-string England side, Pakistan showed their class against the returning first-team players. Batting first, Pakistan posted 232/6 in 20 overs. In reply, England were bowled out for 201 in 19.2 overs.

How did the match pan out?

Pakistan openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam laid the foundation with a brilliant 150-run partnership. They were soon reduced to 175/3 before Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Hafeez did well with brief cameos to help their side get to 232. England were reduced to 82/4 but Liam Livingstone played a sublime knock, hitting a 43-ball 103. His effort wasn't enough as England were bowled out.

Pakistan amass their highest score in T20Is

By managing 232/6, the Pakistan cricket team posted its highest score in T20Is. This was also the eighth time the team surpassed 200 runs in T20Is. It was also the first occasion against England where Pakistan breached the 200-run mark.

South Africa beat Ireland in third ODI: Records broken

