ICC World Test Championship: How have New Zealand bowlers fared?

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jun 17, 2021, 02:49 pm

ICC World Test Championship: A look at the performance of NZ bowlers

New Zealand and India are set to square off in the ICC World Test Championship final, starting June 18. The match will be played at The Ageas Bowl, a venue that assists fast-bowling. Team India will be tested by the New Zealand pace attack, which is led by Tim Southee and Trent Boult. We analyze the performance of NZ bowlers in the WTC.

Southee

Leading wicket-taker for NZ

As expected, Southee is the highest wicket-taker for New Zealand in the WTC, so far. He has the fifth-most wickets overall, having taken 51 from 10 matches at a phenomenal average of 20.66. He is only behind Pat Cummins (70), Stuart Broad (69), R Ashwin (67), and Nathan Lyon (56) on the list. Southee's best match figures of 9/110 came against India in 2020.

Do you know?

Southee took 14 wickets in the two-match series against India

Southee was the highest wicket-taker in the 2019/20 Test series between New Zealand and India. He accounted for 14 wickets from two Tests at an incredible average of 13.14. Southee was named the Player of the Series for his brilliant effort.

Jamieson

Jamieson averages 13.27 in the WTC

Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson made his Test debut in the championship cycle. The tall seamer immediately made headlines as he took a total of nine wickets in the two-match series against India. Jamieson is NZ's second-highest wicket-taker in the WTC, having taken 36 scalps from just six Tests at an average of 13.27. The young pacer has also dismissed Indian captain Virat Kohli once.

Information

A look at Jamieson's performance

Jamieson registered his maiden five-wicket haul in only his second Test (5/45 vs India, 2020). His bowling figures (match) in the WTC read as - 4/84 (vs IND), 5/63 (vs IND), 4/67 (vs WI), 7/77 (vs WI), 5/70 (vs PAK), and 11/117 (vs PAK).

Boult, Wagner

How have Boult and Wagner fared?

Left-arm pacer Trent Boult equally contributed to NZ's success in the championship. He is the third-highest wicket-taker for the Kiwis, having scalped 34 from nine Tests at an average of 29.29. His best match figures of 6/117 came against India in 2020. Boult's compatriot Neil Wagner picked up 32 wickets from seven Tests at 22.50 with best figures of 7/133.