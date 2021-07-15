Premier League: Decoding the stats of Mohamed Salah

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jul 15, 2021, 04:15 pm

Mohamed Salah can surpass the mark of 100 Premier League goals

Mohamed Salah has been exceptional for Liverpool since joining the club in 2017. The Egyptian has scored a plethora of goals over the last four seasons, helping Liverpool win several top honors. After a terrific 2020-21 season, Salah will be aiming to continue in the same vein in the upcoming season. Here are the records Salah can script in Premier League 2021-22.

Goals

Salah set to surpass 100 Premier League goals

Salah has scored 95 career Premier League goals for the Reds and two for former side Chelsea. He needs three goals more to register a tally of 100. If Salah achieves the mark, he will become only the 30th player in Premier League history to reach this milestone. He needs five goals for Liverpool to become only the fourth player to achieve this milestone.

Goals

Salah can get past several Premier League stars

Salah (97) can surpass several Premier League legends in terms of goals. He can get past the likes of Didier Drogba (104), Darren Bent (106), Paul Scholes (107), Peter Crouch (108), and Ryan Giggs (109) to name a few. Salah needs 24 Premier League goals in 2021-22 to become the third-highest scorer for the Reds in the competition, surpassing Michael Owen (118).

Stats

Breaking down Salah's Premier League numbers

Out of Salah's 97 goals, six have been headers. He has scored 79 with his preferred left foot and 12 with his right. He has also netted 13 penalties. Out of his 562 shots, 249 have been on target. He has also hit the woodwork on 12 occasions. Salah has 34 assists, besides creating 53 big chances.

Do you know?

Salah can equal Shearer and Kane's tally of Golden Boots

Salah has won two Premier League Golden Boot awards so far. If he ends up scoring the most goals in the 2021-22 season, he will equal Alan Shearer and Harry Kane's tally of 3.