Decoding the Premier League 2025-26 season in stats

Arsenal won the Premier League 2025-26 title and finished the season with a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in Matchweek 38. Pep Guardiola, who bid adieu to Manchester City, saw his side finish 2nd. Manchester United, Aston Villa and Liverpool sealed Champions League berths for next season. It was another roller-coaster of a season which saw Wolves, Burnley and West Ham United get relegated. Here we present the Premier League 2025-26 season in numbers.

UCL A look at the top five teams Arsenal finished with 85 points from 38 games. Notably, Arteta's men claimed 26 wins (D7 L5). Manchester City managed 78 points with 23 wins, 9 draws and 6 defeats. 3rd-placed Manchester United collected 71 points with 20 wins, 11 draws and 7 defeats. Aston Villa finished 4th, six points behind United (65). Unai Emery's Villa claimed 19 wins, 8 draws and 11 defeats. Liverpool claimed 5th place and managed 60 points (W17 D9 L12).

Europe Bournemouth, Sunderland and Brighton to play in Europe next season Bournemouth ended their season on a high, going unbeaten in 18 Premier League games. Their final game of the season saw them draw 1-1 against Nottingham Forest. Bournemouth finished 6th with 57 points from 38 games (W13 D18 L7). Sunderland, who gained promotion this season, finished 7th with 54 points. Sunderland claimed 14 wins (D12 L12), beating Chelsea 2-1 in Matchweek 38. Notably, both Bournemouth and Sunderland will feature in the UEFA Europa League. Meanwhile, Brighton finished 8th with 53 points (W14 D11 L13). Brighton will play in the UEFA Conference League.

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Relegated sides Wolves, Burnley and West Ham get relegated Wolves finished bottom of the pile with 20 points on board (W3 D11 L24). Burnley ended 19th and had 2 points more than Wolves (22). Burnley managed 4 wins, 10 draws and 24 defeats. West Ham United were relegated in Matchweek 38. Despite winning 3-0 against Leeds United, the Hammers needed Tottenham Hotspur to lose. However, the latter won 1-0 against Everton and this saw West Ham go down. West Ham managed 39 points (W10 D9 L19).

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Season numbers City score 77 goals; Arsenal concede the fewest City were the top scorers this season with 77 goals. Arsenal managed 71 goals whereas Man United were 3rd with 69 goals. Champions Arsenal conceded the fewest goals (27) and had the best goal difference (+44). Wolves and Burnley posted the joint-most defeats (24 each). Wolves scored the fewest number of goals (27) whereas Burnley conceded the most (75). Last-placed Wolves had the worst goal difference of -41.

Haaland Haaland leads the scoring charts City's Erling Haaland finished as the top scorer and won the Premier League Golden Boot. He played 35 games in the Premier League 2025-26 campaign and was involved in 35 goals. He bagged 27 goals and made 8 assists. Igor Thiago of Brentford scored the 2nd-most goals (22) whereas Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth/City was next with 17 goals from 37 matches.

Fernandes Player of the Season: Bruno Fernandes bags 21 assists United midfielder Bruno Fernandes led the proceedings in terms of assists (21). He broke the all-time Premier League record for most assists in a single season. He surpassed Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne's previous record of 20 assists each in a single Premier League season. Fernandes was awarded the Premier League Player of the Season. Besides his 21 assists, Fernandes scored 9 goals from 35 appearances.

Do you know? Arsenal keeper David Raya bags most clean sheets Arsenal goalkeeper Raya kept a total of 19 clean sheets this season and won the Premier League Golden Glove prize. The Spaniard made 37 appearances for champions Arsenal in 2025-26. Raya recorded his best-ever campaign at this level. It was Raya's third successive Golden Glove award.

Numbers A look at notable team and individual numbers Man United hit the woodwork most times this season (22). As per the Premier League official site, the Red Devils also clocked the most shots among teams (432). Meanwhile, Man City topped the expected goals (xG) - 71.01. Among players, Haaland had the most touches in the opposition box (213). He also hit the woodwork six times. As per Opta, Fernandes created 136 chances. It'sthe most by a player in any of Europe's big five leagues since Kevin De Bruyne in 2019-20 (also 136).