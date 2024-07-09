In brief Simplifying... In brief Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has bought stakes in the Global Chess League franchise, American Gambits.

Ravichandran Ashwin buys stakes in Global Chess League franchise: Details

What's the story Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has become a co-owner of a chess franchise. He has bought stakes in American Gambits, a team that will feature in the second edition of the Global Chess League. The tournament is a joint venture between Tech Mahindra and the International Chess Federation. Notably, American Gambits are now among the six teams in the competition. Here are further details.

Here is Ashwin's statement

Ashwin confirmed the development with an official statement. "We're thrilled to introduce the American Gambits to the chess world. With a blend of strategic brilliance and unwavering determination, our team aims to redefine the game," Ashwin was quoted as saying in a media release. "As co-owner, I'm excited to witness their journey and contribute to their success."

Tournament to take place in London

The second edition of the tournament will be played in London from October 3 to 12. Besides Ashwin, American Gambits is owned by business tycoons Prachura PP, and Venkat K Narayana. The Gambits will replace Chingari Gulf Titans in the competition . Ganges Grandmasters, SP Alpine Warriors, Triveni Continental Kings, upGrad Mumba Masters, and Balan Alaskan Knights are the other teams in the tourney.

Here is the format

Each team will play 10 matches apiece in a double round-robin format. The sides will play five matches, with all six players on each side initially playing with the white or black pieces against their opponents. In the reverse round, the entire team will play five matches with the reversed color pieces against the same opponent.

How the winner will be decided?

The winner for every match will be decided by the points scored from wins and draws across all six games played in the match. The top two sides will advance to the final round and subsequently the winner will be decided.