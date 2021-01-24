Karim Benzema scored a brace as Real Madrid beat Alaves 4-1 in the latest La Liga fixture on Saturday. Meanwhile, Eden Hazard also scored a goal and set up another, putting them in front. Real Madrid, who were without manager Zinedine Zidane due to COVID-19, pulled off a rather one-sided victory eventually. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

Madrid took an early lead when Casemiro headed home in the 15th minute from a corner kick. A few minutes later, Benzema (41') and Hazard (45'+1') added a pair before half-time as Madrid took a 3-0 lead into the break. Notably, Alaves pulled one back, with Joselu striking in the 59th minute. However, Benzema netted the decider shortly after the hour mark.

Feats Benzema, Hazard attain these feats

As per Opta, Benzema has scored at least 15 goals in ten out of their eleven seasons for Real Madrid across all competitions (15 in 2020/21 season). Interestingly, Hazard has scored and assisted (both) in a single game for Real Madrid across all competitions for the second time. He achieved this milestone for the first time against Granada in October 2019 at Santiago Bernabeu.

Information Hazard finally ends goal drought

This was the first goal for Hazard in nearly three months. Notably, he registered only his third goal in La Liga and first in the league away from home since joining from Chelsea for 100 million euros.

Do you know? Headed goals in Top 5 European Leagues

Only Bayern Munich have scored more headed goals than Real Madrid (12) in the Top 5 European Leagues across all competitions this season. As of now, the tally of Madrid is at par with Tottenham Hotspur.

Victory Real Madrid earn a much-needed victory