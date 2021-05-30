Home / News / Sports News / UCL final: Kai Havertz puts Chelsea ahead against Manchester City
UCL final: Kai Havertz puts Chelsea ahead against Manchester City

Timo Werner missed some glorious chances for Chelsea against Man City

Kai Havertz scored his maiden Champions League goal to give Chelsea a stunning 1-0 lead going into half-time against Manchester City. Prior to that, Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea had the better chances with Timo Werner not being able to convert them. Phil Foden almost put City ahead but Antonio Rudiger's last-gasp challenge prevented the same. However, it's advantage Chelsea in this UCL final. Here's more.

Opening phase

An electric start to the game

Manchester City had the first chance in the eighth minute after goalie Ederson played a perfect long ball for Raheem Sterling. However, Edouard Mendy reached out to make sure Sterling didn't get his shot away. Moments later Timo Werner wasted an opportunity for Chelsea after Kai Havertz fed him. Chelsea then got in once again before Ruben Dias intercepted the ball.

Werner

Werner fails to take his chances

Werner had another moment but got his shot straight to Ederson. And then moments later, his left-footed shot hit the side netting as it went for a corner. The German forward, who has 12 goals and 10 assists in all competitions this season, gave Chelsea some anxious moments by not taking the chances presented to him. He had three within the first 15 minutes.

Fascinating

As the match progressed, the fun began

As the game progressed, things looked more even. Technically, both teams were up to the task meted out to them. When required, the City defence did make some notable interceptions. Chelsea defenders didn't give City's wide players much space. Antonio Rudiger also made a goal-saving challenge for Chelsea after Phil Foden almost poked in the opener. The mid-field looked compressed in this fascinating game.

Goal

Havertz hands Chelsea the lead

Havertz, who is Chelsea's costliest player made a brilliant run after Mason Mount's pass. He slotted the goal into an empty net past Ederson after taking a touch and going around the Brazilian. Man City's centre-backs went missing here, trying to go further high. Notably, the team which has scored the first goal has won the last six Champions League finals.

Information

Thiago Silva goes out for Chelsea, Christensen replaces him

Veteran defender Thiago Silva had gone up to head the ball under minimal pressure from Foden and felt pain. Andreas Christensen replaced the former PSG man. Silva was devastated as he went out in the 39th minute.

Twitter Post

It's advantage Chelsea!

UCL final, Manchester City vs Chelsea: Here's the team news

