WI vs PAK, 3rd ODI: Who will ace the decider? 

West Indies and Pakistan are gearing up for the third and deciding ODI, which will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad, on Tuesday. After losing the three-match T20I series 1-2, hosts WI continued their poor run in the first ODI of this series as well. However, they made a strong comeback in the rain-curtailed second ODI, defeating Pakistan by five wickets. Here is the preview of the deciding match.

Game specifics Pitch report and streaming details The match is scheduled to start at 7:00pm IST. Fans can catch all the action live on the FanCode app and website. The Brian Lara Stadium, which hosted the first two games as well, has been a tough venue for batters lately. Pacers are expected to get early help from this wicket. As the game progresses, spinners could play a crucial role in the middle overs. Teams will hence look to bowl first after winning the toss.

Summary Summary of the first two games Pakistan accomplished the 281-run target in the series opener thanks to fine knocks from Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Hussain Talat, and Babar Azam. Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, and Roston Chase scored fifties for WI. In a rain-hit second match, Pakistan scored 171/7 in 37 overs. In response, the revised target for WI was 181 in 35 overs. Despite a few hiccups, the hosts got the job done with five wickets to spare.

H2H Here's the head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, the two teams have met 139 times in ODI cricket. The Windies have claimed 72 wins to Pakistan's 64. A total of three matches have been tied. On Windies soil, the head-to-head ODI record is 17-16 in the home team's favor (Tied: 2). Meanwhile, Pakistan have won three of their last four ODI series (bilaterals). On the other hand, West Indies aim for a 4th successive series win on home soil.

Team composition Here are the probable playing XIs West Indies (Probable XI): Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades. Pakistan (Probable XI): Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed.