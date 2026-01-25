WPL 2026: MI take on formidable RCB in must-win clash 

The 16th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Mumbai Indians at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on January 26. The last time these two teams met, it was RCB who emerged victorious by three wickets in Navi Mumbai. Currently, RCB lead the points table with five wins from six matches, while MI are placed fourth with just two wins from six outings. Here is the match preview.

Match details Pitch report and streaming details The pitch at the Kotambi Stadium is generally favorable for batters with good scoring opportunities. However, dew could play a role in the match, making it tough for bowlers in the second innings. Meanwhile, the upcoming match will be televised on the Star Sports Network and streamed live on JioHotstar. The action will get underway at 7:30pm IST.

Current form MI Women aim to break losing streak Despite a recent seven-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals, RCB have confirmed their playoff spot. As mentioned, MI Women are struggling at fourth position with only two wins from six matches. After a promising start, they have lost three consecutive matches. With only four points under the belt, every match is crucial for MI in their quest to stay alive in the playoff race.

H2H Head-to-head record and past meeting MI and RCB have met eight times so far in the WPL and claimed four wins apiece. As mentioned, the Challengers beat MI by three wickets in the 2026 WPL opener. MI posted a score of 154/6 in 20 overs with Nadine de Klerk shining for RCB with a four-fer. In response, MI had the contest under wraps before de Klerk's unbeaten fifty saw RCB claim an improbable victory off the final ball.

Team lineups Here are the predicted playing XIs Mumbai Indians Probable XI: Hayley Matthews, Sajeevan Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Rahila Firdous (wk), Nicola Carey, Amanjot Kaur, Vaishnavi Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Probable XI: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (c), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, Lauren Bell.