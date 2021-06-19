Home / News / Sports News / WTC final: NZ remove Pujara; Kohli leads fightback
Sports

WTC final: NZ remove Pujara; Kohli leads fightback

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jun 19, 2021, 07:46 pm
WTC final: NZ remove Pujara; Kohli leads fightback
WTC final, Day 2: A look at the Session 2 report

New Zealand made a comeback in the second session on Day 2 of the ongoing World Test Championship final against India. The likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli started cautiously after the Kiwis got rid of the openers toward the end of the opening session. Trent Boult struck for New Zealand as he removed Pujara. However, Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane drove India past 100.

In this article
First hour

India scored 12 runs in first 10 overs after lunch

India had put up 69 runs for the loss of two wickets at the stroke of lunch. Thereafter, Pujara and Kohli showed resistance against the Kiwi bowlers. The duo was defensive more often than not, leaving several balls outside the off stump. India scored mere 12 runs in the first 10 after the lunch break (81/2).

Breakthrough

Boult got rid of Pujara

Trent Boult struck just when Pujara and Kohli were starting to stitch a partnership. Boult removed Pujara in the 41st over by trapping him in front. Pujara took as many as 54 deliveries to score eight runs in the innings. Notably, he scored his first run after 35 balls. He smashed two fours, and was deprived of singles during his knock.

Do you know?

Pujara gets hit again

Pujara has been hit on the helmet seven times since the start of 2018, two more than any other batsman (Ajinkya Rahane, Rory Burns and Marnus Labuschagne - five times each). As per Opta, Pujara has been struck three of these seven times in Southampton.

Battle

Kohli vs New Zealand pacers

The battle between Indian skipper Kohli and NZ seamers grabbed attention. Kohli didn't lose his focus despite the dismissal of Pujara. He rather showcased decisive footwork throughout, which helped him cover the swing. Kohli was particularly impressive against his Royal Challengers Bangalore team-mate Kyle Jamieson, who thwarted him on Team India's previous tour of New Zealand.

Information

India finish on 120/3 at tea

The likes of Kohli and Rahane accelerated after Pujara departed. They played well in tandem, having punished the lose deliveries. The duo smartly worked the balls in the gaps, forcing the Kiwis to change their tactics. India finished on 120/3 at tea.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
2021 Wimbledon: Decoding the stats of Serena Williams

Latest News

UEFA Euro 2020, Hungary 1-1 France: List of records broken

Sports

Taylor Swift to re-record album 'Red' next, release in November

Entertainment

Britney Spears on returning to stage: 'I have no idea'

Entertainment

PM's close aide AK Sharma appointed UP BJP Vice President

Politics

Realme Narzo 30, 30 5G will be available via Flipkart

Technology

Latest Sports News

2021 Wimbledon: Decoding the stats of Serena Williams

Sports

WTC final: Indian openers depart after giving a solid start

Sports

Shafali hits twin fifties on Test debut, smashes these records

Sports

India vs New Zealand, WTC final: Williamson elects to field

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: A look at Roger Federer in numbers

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

WTC final: Indian openers depart after giving a solid start

Sports

India vs New Zealand, WTC final: Williamson elects to field

Sports

ICC World Test Championship: How have New Zealand bowlers fared?

Sports

WTC final: Preview, timing, TV listing and Dream11 team prediction

Sports
Trending Topics