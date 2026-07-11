3rd ODI: All-round Bangladesh thrash Zimbabwe to avoid series sweep

Chase

Bangladesh get over the line with ease

While most of the Zimbabwe batters had a troublesome time in Harare, the visitors hardly broke a sweat. The Bangladesh openers took charge of the chase from the word go, reaching their team's fifty in nine overs and completing a century partnership off 113 balls. Despite losing Sarkar for 69, Tanzid continued to bat well and looked set to touch the three-figure mark. However, he fell to Ernest Masuku while going for a big shot when only three runs were needed.