In a historic vote, 200 plant species with 'racist' names are set to be renamed, following proposals by taxonomists at Nelson Mandela University.

Additionally, a new committee will be established from 2026 to oversee ethical plant naming, rejecting any names considered derogatory.

This move also addresses names honoring individuals linked to the transatlantic slave trade.

Eliminating racial slurs from plant names

200 'racist' plant names set to change after historic vote

By Chanshimla Varah 06:41 pm Jul 19, 202406:41 pm

What's the story In a landmark decision, botanists from around the world have voted to eliminate over 200 scientific names of plants, fungi, and algae species that contain racial slurs. The vote took place at the International Botanical Congress in Madrid. Starting 2026, the term "caffra," used offensively against Black people and others primarily in southern Africa, will be removed from species names.

Name change

New nomenclature to replace offensive plant names

The change was proposed by Gideon Smith, a plant taxonomist at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) in Gqeberha, South Africa, and his fellow NMU taxonomist Estrela Figueiredo. Their proposal replaces species names based on the word caffra and its derivatives with variants of "afr" to recognize Africa. For instance, the coast coral tree will be formally known as Erythrina affra, replacing the previous name Erythrina caffra. The proposition was passed with 351 votes in favor and 205 against.

Ethical naming

Congress approves additional measures for ethical naming

The Congress also approved a second change addressing problematic names such as those honoring individuals who profited from the transatlantic slave trade. This proposal was put forward by Kevin Thiele, a plant taxonomist at Australia National University in Canberra. Thiele described it as a watered-down version of his original proposal. Furthermore, the Congress voted to establish a special committee to handle ethical issues related to naming new plant, fungi and algae species.

Oversight Committee

New committee to oversee ethical plant naming

From 2026 onwards, species names deemed derogatory toward any group can be rejected by the newly established committee. Thiele expressed satisfaction with the creation of a naming ethics committee and rules, stating that these were probably the best outcomes he could have hoped for at this Congress. "At least it's a sliver of recognition of the issue," he said.