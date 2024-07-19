In short Simplifying... In short JD Vance, Ohio Senator known for his Trump-supporting stance, and his Indian-origin wife, Usha, are facing racist backlash from white supremacists.

05:57 pm Jul 19, 2024

What's the story Usha Chilukuri Vance, the wife of United States Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance, has become a target for white supremacists and internet trolls following her husband's nomination by Donald Trump earlier this week. The alleged attacks are over her Indian roots, since fighting immigration has been one of the recurring pledges of Trump and his Republican party. Usha was born in the United States, but her parents came from Andhra Pradesh's Chilakaluripeta.

Far-Right figures criticize Vance's interracial marriage

Among those who disapproved of Vance's nomination was far-right internet personality Stew Peters, who called it a "coup." "There is an obvious Indian coup taking place in the US right before our eyes," he wrote on X. Another political commentator, Nick Fuentes, wrote, "Who is this guy, really? Do we really expect that the guy who has an Indian wife and named their kid Vivek is going to support white identity?"

How couple met

Vance met Usha through an assignment in class at Yale University, where he "fell hard" for her. In his memoir, Vance refers to Usha as his "Yale spirit guide," crediting her with helping him navigate life at the elite institution. They married in 2014 and have three children together. She is a successful legal associate with a private law firm in San Francisco and previously worked as a legal clerk at the US Supreme Court.

Vance's political stance questioned amid racist attacks

Vance, a Senator from Ohio since 2022, is known for his support of Trump's America First ideas based on populism and isolationism. In his acceptance speech for the vice presidential nomination, he pledged to fight for the working class and expressed gratitude to President Trump. However, critics have insinuated that Usha's influence may soften the Republican Party's stance on immigration. Some even blamed her for a Sikh prayer said by Harmeet Dhillon at the Republic National Convention (RNC).

