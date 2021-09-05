Afghanistan: Over 700 from Taliban killed, claims Panjshir resistance

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Sep 05, 2021, 09:47 am

The Taliban, however, claimed that it had gained the upper hand in Panjshir.

Over 700 fighters of the Taliban were killed by National Resistance Front in the Panjshir province of Afghanistan, the latter has announced. Meanwhile, the Taliban claimed that it had gained the upper hand in Panjshir, the last province that remains out of the group's control since it overthrew the Afghanistan government on August 15. Since then, resistance forces have gathered in Panjshir.

Resistance says 700 Taliban fighters killed, 600 captured

The National Resistance Front said that "thousands of terrorists" in Khawak pass and the Taliban abandoned their vehicles and equipment in Dashte Rewak. The resistance tweeted that 700 Taliban fighters were killed and 600 had been captured and imprisoned. In unverified videos shared online, the Taliban could be seen with a white flag. People could be heard saying that the Taliban were fleeing Panjshir.

Panjshir capital captured; governor's office breached, says Taliban

The Taliban, on the other hand, claimed it has entered Panjshir's capital Bazarak and breached the office of its governor. Claiming the upper hand, the resistance said the Taliban was pushed back from Kapisa and Panjshir. Reportedly, the Taliban also claimed to have entered Anaba. Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi said that the Khinj and Unabah districts had been captured.

Panjshir resistance reports intense fighting in Paryan

Late on Saturday, the resistance forces had revealed that intense fighting was underway in the Paryan district. The fighting continued till Sunday morning. Thousands of fighters—comprising mainly the remaining Afghan Army, Special Forces, and the local militia—have gathered in the Panjshir valley. The resistance is led by Ahmad Massoud, the son of late ex-Afghan guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, and ex-Vice President Amrullah Saleh.

What is happening in Afghanistan?

It has been over two weeks since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan. The Taliban had reportedly held discussions with Afghan politicians to form an "inclusive government" in the country that is acceptable to all. The Taliban's military victory came after the Taliban and the United States signed a peace deal last year, under which the US decided to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan.