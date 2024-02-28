Next Article

Ambassador Suzuki encouraged Indians to study and work in Japan

'Get visa with student ID': Ambassador endorses Japan for Indians

By Riya Baibhawi 06:43 pm Feb 28, 202406:43 pm

What's the story Japan's Ambassador to India Hiroshi F Suzuki recently underscored that Indian students can secure a visa to Japan just by presenting their student ID. Speaking with Youtuber Mayo Japan, he urged Indian youth to explore Japan for skill development and job prospects. "I have one message for Indian people, particularly, to young people of India. Please go to Japan to study and work. If you are a student, it's so easy to get a visa,' he said.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Relaxation in visas for Indian students was first announced in 2016, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the island nation. It was implemented on February 1, 2017. Under the program, students and alumni of universities in India are allowed to submit a certificate of student status or graduation. This is accepted as an alternative to documents confirming financial capability when applying for a single-entry visa for short-term tourism purposes. The move aims to foster people-to-people exchanges between the two nations.

Indian hospitality

Ambassador praises Indian hospitality, food and culture

Suzuki also praised the warm hospitality he received from Indians, saying they treated him like family. He expressed admiration for India's diverse languages and scripts, likening each state to a separate country. Despite finding Indian cuisine extremely spicy, Suzuki admitted his love for it. "What impressed me most was misal pav in Pune. I had a competition with my wife who can eat more spicy food. " He also shared that his favorite spot in India is Ranthambore National Park.

Twitter Post

Watch: Ambassador Suzuki's complete interview

Viral video

Suzuki went viral for street food video

The Japanese ambassador made headlines in May last year after he posted a series of tweets about his recent visit to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. He also shared photos/videos of himself enjoying street food, expressing delight after trying pani puri and Banarasi thali. Suzuki said he'd wanted to taste pani puri ever since he watched PM Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida eat it. A video documenting his experience went viral garnering nearly 6.5 lakh views and over 14,000 likes.

Twitter Post

Watch: Suzuki tries Indian street food for first time

Education

Education in Japan cheaper than western countries

Japan, a top-20 global choice for higher education, attracts 0.3% of Indian students, as per the Embassy of Japan in India (2021). Tuition fees for undergraduate courses at Japanese universities are notably affordable compared to English-speaking countries like the United States and United Kingdom. For Indian students, the fees range from Yen 820,000 (Rs. 5,81,600) to Yen 1.64 million (Rs. 11,63,100). A known tech-hub, Japan is known for offering courses related to engineering, computer science, data science, and public policy.