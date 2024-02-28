Next Article

Japan's new births fall to record low in 2023

By Riya Baibhawi 03:43 pm Feb 28, 202403:43 pm

What's the story Japan experienced a record-low birth rate in 2023, marking a 5.1% decline compared to the previous year. Government data revealed that the number of births fell to 7, 58,631 as the country's population shrank by its largest margin. According to the health ministry, the population—including foreign residents—fell by 8,31,872, with deaths outnumbering births. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi has called the situation "critical," stressing that Japan has only the next six years to "reverse the trend."

Context

Why does this story matter?

In 2023, Japan observed its eighth consecutive year of declining birthrates. The country witnessed 8,40,832 births in 2020, 8,11,604 in 2021, and 7,99,728 in 2022. As of now, the island nation is home to a little over 12 crore people. As per the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research estimates, by the year 2070, Japan's population will probably decline by about 30% to 8, 70,00,000.

Data decoded

Number of marriages in Japan dropped by 5.9% in 2023

The number of marriages in Japan also decreased by 5.9% in 2023. A total of 4,89,281 people tied the knot during the year, making it the first time in 90 years that the number of marriages dipped below 5,00,000. This decline is especially worrisome for Japan's population issues since out-of-wedlock births are uncommon in the deeply traditional country. Meanwhile, according to government data, the number of deaths in Japan also hit a record—at 15,90,503 last year.

Government initiatives

PM Kishida calls Japan's declining birth rate its 'gravest crisis'

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has labeled the situation as the "gravest crisis our country faces." To address the potential social and economic consequences and pressure on public finances, his government introduced various measures last year to support families with children. The government is now planning to submit a bill to boost child allowances in parliament, Kyodo News reported.