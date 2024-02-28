Next Article

Both Israel and Hamas have downplayed the possibility of an immediate breakthrough

Israel, Hamas distance themselves from Biden's 'hope' on Gaza ceasefire

By Chanshimla Varah 01:33 pm Feb 28, 202401:33 pm

What's the story Israel and Hamas have downplayed the possibility of an immediate breakthrough in talks for a ceasefire in Gaza. This came shortly after United States President Joe Biden hinted that a Gaza ceasefire might be likely, with Israel potentially agreeing to halt its offensive during the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan. "There's been an agreement by the Israelis that they would not engage in activities during Ramadan...in order to give us time to get all the hostages out," Biden said.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Israel's offensive in Gaza following Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel has resulted in 29,700 deaths and the displacement of 80% of its inhabitants. In addition, Israel's blockade of the area—which only allows for a limited supply of food and relief—has worsened the humanitarian crisis. This has forced the United Nations (UN) to issue a warning about a possible famine. Now, the prospect of Israel's invasion of Rafah has raised global concerns about the fate of civilians trapped there.

Statement

Biden's comments surprise Israeli officials

Biden's remarks, which came just before the Michigan primary, came as a surprise to Israeli officials, who said they were not made in coordination with the country's leadership. To note, the US president is under criticism from Michigan's huge Arab American population because of his strong support for Israel. Similarly, a Hamas official downplayed any progress, saying the group wouldn't soften its demands.

Talks underway

Ongoing talks and negotiations for ceasefire

Talks for a truce in Gaza have been ongoing since November. Negotiators from the US, Egypt, and Qatar have been working to negotiate a ceasefire in Gaza that would see Hamas release some of the dozens of hostages it has. In exchange, Israel must release Palestinian prisoners, halt fighting for six weeks, and increase aid deliveries to Gaza. The beginning of Ramadan, which begins around March 10, is seen as an unofficial deadline for a deal.

Proposed six-week pause

Draft deal details and optimism from Qatar

A high-ranking Egyptian official revealed that the draft deal includes the release of up to 40 women and older hostages in return for up to 300 Palestinian prisoners, mostly women, minors, and older individuals. The proposed six-week pause in fighting would allow hundreds of trucks to deliver much-needed aid to Gaza daily. Qatar Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari expressed optimism about the talks but did not provide further details.

Israel and Hamas demands

If fighting continues, it will lead to greater regional conflict

Arab countries have expressed concern that if fighting continues during Ramadan, it will lead to greater regional conflict. This is because Israel and Hamas fundamentally disagree on the terms required for a ceasefire. Hamas is seeking a permanent ceasefire under which Israel should withdraw its troops from Gaza. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated that Israel will not cease its military campaign until it has achieved a "total victory" over Hamas. For this, an invasion of Rafah is deemed critical.