Will everyone get Omicron? Here's what WHO says

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Twitter Jan 24, 2022, 05:47 pm 2 min read

Spikes in coronavirus infections across the world have been attributed to Omicron.

The Omicron variant of coronavirus is overtaking the Delta variant in terms of circulation, the World Health Organization's (WHO) technical lead Maria Van Kerkhove said. When asked if everyone will eventually get Omicron, she said that even though COVID-19 cases involving the Omicron variant were high around the world, it still did not mean that everybody would get it.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kerkhove's comments come as the Omicron variant is overtaking pre-existing coronavirus variants like Alpha, Beta, and the deadly Delta across the world at a rapid pace.

The variant is being attributed to spikes in cases in several countries, including the United States, India, and Europe.

Currently, the US tops the chart for coronavirus cases, followed by India at the second spot.

Omicron Omicron 'efficiently transmitted between people'

Kerkhove said that Omicron is transmitted "efficiently" between people. While it is less severe than Delta, Omicron can still lead to the full spectrum of disease, from asymptomatic to severe infection and even death, she said. "...People with underlying conditions, people with advanced age, people who are unvaccinated can have a severe form of COVID-19 following infection from Omicron," she added.

Vaccination Kerkhove stresses on COVID-19 vaccinations

Kerkhove further stressed vaccinations against COVID-19 ensure protection against severe disease and death. "It also does prevent some infections and some onward transmission," she added. Earlier, the WHO had said the available vaccines against COVID-19 may be less effective against Omicron transmission. "As a result, the overall risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron remains very high," it had said.

Pandemic Pandemic far from over: WHO chief

Meanwhile, WHO chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has also reiterated that the pandemic was far from over. His remarks came as Omicron's less severity triggered a debate on whether the virus is on the verge of passing from the pandemic phase to an endemic. He also warned against dismissing Omicron as a mild variant of coronavirus.

Information Omicron to hit peak in US soon: Fauci

Authorities in the United States are confident that most states will soon reach and pass a peak in Omicron variant cases, Joe Biden's chief medical officer Dr. Anthony Fauci said. However, he maintained that the decline would not be uniform across the US states.