Dubai becomes world's first paperless city; over $350 million saved

The move marks the beginning of a new stage toward the digitization of Dubai, UAE’s Crown Prince said. (Source: Flickr/Sam Valadi)

Dubai has become the first government in the world to become completely paperless, said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Emirate's Crown Prince. He cited savings of 14 million man-hours and 1.3 billion Dirham ($350 million or Rs. 2,683 crore). The crown prince said the move marks the beginning of a new stage toward digitization.

The Dubai government's internal and external transactions and procedures are now entirely digital and administered by a centralized digital government services platform. Over the next five decades, Dubai will employ sophisticated tactics to establish and enhance digital life. Similar plans have been expressed by the United States, Europe, and Canada. Skeptics argued the move would pave the way for more cyber-attacks.

The Dubai Paperless Strategy was conducted in five phases, each involving a distinct group of government entities. The strategy was fully implemented throughout all 45 government entities by the end of the fifth phase. More than 1,800 digital services and over 10,500 important transactions are provided by these entities. Cooperation among these entities helped facilitate the automation of customer-facing operations.

Dubai going paperless establishes it as a "world-leading digital capital," Hamdan said. He said it reinforces its status as a "role model" in designing government operations/services focused on customer happiness. The digitization will enable and empower future administrations to meet the residents' expectations from a smart city, he said. It will provide residents with "renewed opportunities for prosperity, sustainable development, and happiness," he added.

Dubai's digital transformation will enhance the smart city experience for all citizens by completely eliminating the need for paper transactions and paperwork, said an official statement. The DubaiNow application will allow residents access to over 130 smart city services split across 12 categories, it added.