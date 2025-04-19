What's the story

A 21-year-old Indian student of Mohawk College, Harsimrat Randhawa, was shot dead by a stray bullet while standing at a bus stop on her way to work in Hamilton, Ontario.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening (local time) when shots were exchanged during a shootout between two vehicles.

Hamilton police have confirmed Randhawa wasn't involved in the shooting and was just an "innocent bystander."