Canada: Indian student waiting for bus killed by stray bullet
What's the story
A 21-year-old Indian student of Mohawk College, Harsimrat Randhawa, was shot dead by a stray bullet while standing at a bus stop on her way to work in Hamilton, Ontario.
The incident happened on Wednesday evening (local time) when shots were exchanged during a shootout between two vehicles.
Hamilton police have confirmed Randhawa wasn't involved in the shooting and was just an "innocent bystander."
Shooting details
Incident details and Randhawa's injuries
When authorities arrived at the scene, they found her with a bullet wound to the chest. Paramedics transported her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Police claimed that after evaluating video, they found that a passenger in a black Mercedes SUV fired at passengers in a white sedan.
Shortly after the incident, the white car headed north on Upper James Street and the Mercedes west on South Bend Road.
Additional damage
Nearby residence damaged, no injuries reported
Police said that the gunshots also flew through the back window of a house on Allenby Avenue where occupants were watching television.
But no one was hurt in the residence.
Police have requested anyone with dashboard or security camera video that was taken between 7:15pm and 7:45pm on Thursday near Upper James and South Bend to come forward.
Diplomatic response
Indian consulate expresses sorrow over Randhawa's death
The Consulate General of India in Toronto mourned Randhawa's death on X.
" We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa in Hamilton, Ontario. As per local police, she was an innocent victim, fatally struck by a stray bullet during a shooting incident involving two vehicles."
The consulate reiterated that they are maintaining close contact with her family and providing all necessary assistance.