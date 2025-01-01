Summarize Simplifying... In short In a recent operation, Israel's Security Agency and IDF eliminated a top Hamas commander, Sabah, linked to the deadly October 7 attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz.

This attack, one of the deadliest, claimed over 1,200 Israeli lives and resulted in 250 hostages, with around 100 still captive.

In response, Israel launched a large-scale counteroffensive against Hamas in Gaza, causing heavy civilian casualties and sparking international calls for a ceasefire.

Sabah was killed in a drone strike in Khan Yunis

Israel eliminates top Hamas commander linked to October 7 attack

By Snehil Singh 09:59 am Jan 01, 2025

What's the story The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, that they had eliminated senior Hamas commander Abd al-Hadi Sabah. The targeted drone strike occurred in the Khan Yunis area of southern Gaza. Sabah was a Nukhba Platoon Commander in Hamas's Western Khan Yunis Battalion and reportedly played a key role in the October 7, 2023 attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz, which the IDF called the "murderous October 7 Massacre."

Role clarification

Sabah identified as key player in Kibbutz Nir Oz attack

The operation to eliminate Sabah was coordinated with Israel's Security Agency (ISA) and was based on precise intelligence. The IDF identified Sabah as one of the leaders of the infiltration into Kibbutz Nir Oz. He was also accused by the IDF of leading multiple attacks against their troops during the ongoing conflict.

Ongoing operations

IDF and ISA continue operations against Hamas militants

In recent operations, the IDF and ISA have killed 14 Hamas militants. Of these, six were directly involved in the October 7 attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz. The operations were carried out under the command of the IDF's 162nd "Steel" Division, which has been operating in Gaza's Jabalia and Beit Lahia regions.

Attack aftermath

October 7 attack: One of the deadliest in recent history

The October 7 assault by Hamas was one of the deadliest attacks in recent history, claiming over 1,200 Israeli lives. The attack also saw 250 Israeli hostages taken. Efforts are still underway to secure the release of these hostages, with around 100 still captive, many of whom are feared dead.

Counteroffensive impact

Israel's counteroffensive results in significant casualties

In retaliation to the October 7 attack, Israel launched a large-scale counteroffensive aimed against Hamas's infrastructure in Gaza. This campaign has resulted in heavy civilian casualties, with Palestinian deaths crossing 45,000 as per local reports. The increasing humanitarian toll of this conflict has sparked international calls for an immediate ceasefire.