Japan's World Expo restrooms spark controversy over astronomical costs

Feb 22, 2024

What's the story Japan is set to host World Exposition 2025, yet even with a year left before the event, it has already sparked public backlash. The controversy is over extravagant restrooms—with some costing over £1 million—being created on Osaka's artificial island of Yemeshima, where the event will be hosted. The staggering cost has angered Japanese residents and some politicians who are still recovering from the destruction caused by the New Year's earthquake on the Noto Peninsula.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The much-vaunted World Exposition 2025 will take place from April 13 to October 13, 2025, on Yumeshima's artificial "Dream Island." Critics argue that the expo's extravagant features, such as the costly restrooms and the temporary "Ring" structure, are wasteful and divert resources from more pressing needs. Meanwhile, Hanako Jimi, the minister overseeing the project, defended the pricey restrooms, stating they "isn't necessarily high considering the scale of the project."

Details

Soaring costs push construction deadlines

The expo's soaring costs have led to delays in construction, with the completion date for national pavilions pushed back to October, 2023. Out of 150 participating countries and regions, only 36 have committed to building bespoke pavilions due to budget constraints and labor shortages. However, the Japanese government has come out to defend the luxurious restrooms. Minister Jimi recently stated that eight of these high-end structures would be designed by emerging architects and feature more stalls than regular bathrooms.

Poll data

Japanese residents favor earthquake reconstruction over expo

The expo has also raised concerns about increasing material costs and straining resources needed in disaster-stricken areas. A recent poll revealed that 27% of respondents believe the expo should be postponed to prioritize rebuilding earthquake-affected communities. The powerful quake killed at least 230 people and obliterated nearly 49,000 homes. As per government estimates, the repair bill could be as high as ¥2.6tn (US$17.6bn).

Criticism

Besides washrooms,'The Ring' also triggers backlash

The restrooms aren't the only controversial aspect of the 390-hectare site. The "Ring"—a massive circular roof with walkways surrounding pavilions and attractions—has also drawn criticism. This £24.4 billion wooden structure will be dismantled after the event to make way for Japan's first casino, opening in 2030. The construction has led to one opposition MP describing it as "one of the biggest wastes of money in the world", as reported by the Asahi Shimbun.