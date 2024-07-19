In short Simplifying... In short A Kentucky motel has been fined $2 million after a guest, Chronis, died from severe burns caused by a shower that reached 150 degrees Fahrenheit.

After months in hospital, Chronis passed away and his niece filed a lawsuit, resulting in the motel being ordered to pay for medical and funeral expenses, pain and suffering, and punitive damages.

The defense has 30 days to appeal, and the case has sparked discussions about safety standards in motels and hotels nationwide.

Fatal shower incident leads to $2 million damages

Kentucky motel fine $2mn after guest dies from 150-degree shower

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:02 am Jul 19, 202410:02 am

What's the story A Kentucky motel in the United States, Econo Lodge in Erlanger, has been mandated to pay over $2 million in damages following a fatal shower incident. Alex Chronis, a 76-year-old guest, suffered severe burns from scalding hot shower water that reached temperatures of at least 150 degrees Fahrenheit on November 18, 2021. The extreme heat knocked Chronis to the floor where he continued to sustain burns.

Rescue efforts

Aftermath of the tragic incident

Chronis's screams alerted two fellow motel guests, who managed to remove him from the tub. Photos taken by Chronis's nephew, one of the two people present at the scene, revealed severely damaged and discolored patches of skin on his legs. "He had to go through skin grafting because he had deep-tissue second- and third-degree burns from the scalding temperature of the shower at the hotel," Jeffrey Blankenship, attorney for Chronis's family, told NBC News.

Legal proceedings

Lawsuit, court verdict in Chronis's case

After several months in hospital dealing with his injuries, Chronis passed away on June 19, 2022. His niece filed a lawsuit against the motel on his behalf as he never married and had no children. Expert witnesses during the trial testified that the water temperature was at least 150 degrees Fahrenheit. The court's final trial order on July 11 awarded Chronis's estate $1,271,486.60 for medical expenses, $16,058.73 for funeral expenses, $250,000 for pain and suffering, and $500,000 in punitive damages.

Appeal process

Defense's response, future legal steps

The defense, which had previously claimed that Chronis did not stay at the motel—a claim disputed by Blankenship, has been given 30 days to file an appeal. The attorneys for the defense declined to comment due to the pending appeal. Notably, this case had drawn attention to safety standards at motels and hotels across the country.