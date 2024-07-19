Kentucky motel fine $2mn after guest dies from 150-degree shower
A Kentucky motel in the United States, Econo Lodge in Erlanger, has been mandated to pay over $2 million in damages following a fatal shower incident. Alex Chronis, a 76-year-old guest, suffered severe burns from scalding hot shower water that reached temperatures of at least 150 degrees Fahrenheit on November 18, 2021. The extreme heat knocked Chronis to the floor where he continued to sustain burns.
Aftermath of the tragic incident
Chronis's screams alerted two fellow motel guests, who managed to remove him from the tub. Photos taken by Chronis's nephew, one of the two people present at the scene, revealed severely damaged and discolored patches of skin on his legs. "He had to go through skin grafting because he had deep-tissue second- and third-degree burns from the scalding temperature of the shower at the hotel," Jeffrey Blankenship, attorney for Chronis's family, told NBC News.
Lawsuit, court verdict in Chronis's case
After several months in hospital dealing with his injuries, Chronis passed away on June 19, 2022. His niece filed a lawsuit against the motel on his behalf as he never married and had no children. Expert witnesses during the trial testified that the water temperature was at least 150 degrees Fahrenheit. The court's final trial order on July 11 awarded Chronis's estate $1,271,486.60 for medical expenses, $16,058.73 for funeral expenses, $250,000 for pain and suffering, and $500,000 in punitive damages.
Defense's response, future legal steps
The defense, which had previously claimed that Chronis did not stay at the motel—a claim disputed by Blankenship, has been given 30 days to file an appeal. The attorneys for the defense declined to comment due to the pending appeal. Notably, this case had drawn attention to safety standards at motels and hotels across the country.