Modi likely to visit US after 'productive' call with Trump
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the White House next month after a "productive" phone call with the Indian PM.
"I had a long talk with him this morning (Monday). He is going to be coming to the White House, over next month, probably February. We have a very good relationship with India," Trump said aboard Air Force One.
Diplomatic ties
Trump highlights strong US-India relations
When asked what the two leaders spoke about, Trump said, "Everything came up (in a phone call with Modi)."
A statement issued by the White House said that Trump and PM Modi discussed strengthening and deepening collaboration.
They also discussed a number of regional concerns, such as security in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe.
"The President emphasised the importance of India increasing its procurement of American-made security equipment and moving toward a fair bilateral trading relationship," it said.
QUAD
Commitment to US-India strategic partnership
Both of them also emphasized their commitment to advancing the "US-India strategic partnership and the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership, with India hosting Quad Leaders for the first time later this year."
PM Modi on Monday called Trump and congratulated him on his "historic second term" and reiterated India's commitment to a "mutually beneficial and trusted partnership" with Washington.
He also stressed on working together for global peace, prosperity, and security.
Bilateral relations
Modi, Trump share history of public appearances
Trump's last international visit during his first term was to India.
Both leaders have a history of addressing large crowds together at rallies. They first shared a stage in Houston in September 2019 and later in Ahmedabad in February 2020.
After Trump's electoral victory in November 2024, PM Modi was among the first three world leaders to speak with him.