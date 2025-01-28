When asked what the two leaders spoke about, Trump said, "Everything came up (in a phone call with Modi)."

A statement issued by the White House said that Trump and PM Modi discussed strengthening and deepening collaboration.

They also discussed a number of regional concerns, such as security in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe.

"The President emphasised the importance of India increasing its procurement of American-made security equipment and moving toward a fair bilateral trading relationship," it said.