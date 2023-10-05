Nobel Prize in Literature awarded to Norwegian author Jon Fosse

By Snehadri Sarkar 06:00 pm Oct 05, 202306:00 pm

The highly prestigious Nobel Prize in Literature 2023 was awarded to Norwegian author Jon Fosse "for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable" on Thursday in Stockholm, Sweden. Fosse now joins a long list of winners that includes Ernest Hemingway, Kazuo Ishiguro, Toni Morrison, and last year's winner, Annie Ernaux.

Here's what Swedish Academy said about Fosse

Lauding the Norwegian author's work, the Swedish Academy stated, "His (Fosse) immense oeuvre, written in Norwegian Nynorsk and spanning a variety of genres, consists of a wealth of plays, novels, poetry collections, essays, children's books, and translations." "While he is today one of the most widely performed playwrights in the world, he has also become increasingly recognized for his prose," it added.

Know about Fosse and his work

Born on September 29, 1959, on the west coast of Norway, Moneycontrol reported that the 64-year-old got his breakthrough as a dramatist with the 1999 production of his play "Nokon kjem til å komme" (Someone Is Going to Come). According to the Times of India, Fosse reacted to winning the Nobel Literature Prize by stating he was "overwhelmed" and "somewhat frightened."

Details on Fosse's style of writing

Regarding the writer's style, Fosse writes in the least common of the two versions of Norwegian. Fosse's version of the language, renowned as the "new Norwegian" and is spoken by approximately 10% of Norwegians, developed during the 19th century with rural dialects at its core. This makes it an alternative to the dominant use of Danish that resulted from a four-century union with Denmark.

2023 Nobel Prize winners receive more money

Last month, the Nobel Foundation officially announced that this year's Nobel Prize winners are receiving an additional 1 million Swedish krona ($90,000), bringing the total monetary reward per prize category to 11 million krona (approximately $986,270). It is worth noting that the Nobel Prize is awarded to individuals for their exceptional contributions to physiology, literature, chemistry, physics, and peace.