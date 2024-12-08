Summarize Simplifying... In short The NYPD is investigating the targeted murder of UnitedHealthcare's CEO, with new photos of the suspect released.

Thompson was shot dead on Wednesday morning

NYPD releases new photos of suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO's murder

By Chanshimla Varah 12:38 pm Dec 08, 202412:38 pm

What's the story The New York Police Department (NYPD) has released two more photos of the suspect involved in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The images show the man in a blue medical mask and black hoodie, viewed through a taxi partition. In another image, he is seen wearing a dark puffer jacket with the hood up. Thompson was fatally shot outside the New York Hilton Midtown hotel on Wednesday morning while heading to an investor conference.

Premeditated attack

Evidence suggests targeted attack on UnitedHealthcare CEO

He was shot once in the back and once in the right calf, police reports said. He was not accompanied by security when the attack occurred. NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said evidence indicates Thompson was "specifically targeted," though the motive is still unclear. Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch called it a "premeditated, preplanned targeted attack." Shell casings later found at the scene had words like "deny," "delay," and "depose" inscribed on them.

Twitter Post

Photos of the suspect

Investigation progress

Suspect's belongings found, movements tracked in CEO murder case

Police also found a gray backpack in Central Park, but no gun was found inside. Inside the bag was a jacket, but its connection to the shooting is still unclear. A cellphone found near the crime scene is being analyzed for information on the suspect's contacts and movements. NYPD chief of detectives, Joseph Kenny, said video footage shows him riding a bike in Central Park before taking a taxi to the Port Authority bus station near George Washington Bridge.

Threats and reward

Thompson's wife reveals threats, reward announced for information

Authorities believe the suspect may have left New York State. Thompson's wife, Paulette Thompson, said her husband had been getting threats, but wasn't sure what they were. She said, "There had been some threats... I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him." The FBI, Crime Stoppers, and NYPD are offering a combined reward of $60,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest.