Next Article

The couple were also fined Rs787 million each

Toshakhana case: Pakistani court suspends Imran Khan, wife's corruption sentence

By Riya Baibhawi 05:30 pm Apr 01, 202405:30 pm

What's the story The Islamabad High Court on Monday temporarily suspended the 14-year prison sentence of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi. The court will hear their appeal against the sentence after the Eid holidays, providing a reprieve for the couple convicted in a corruption case. The case relates to a report by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which accused the couple of retaining a jewelry set received from the Saudi crown prince against an undervalued assessment.

Corruption case

Details of Toshakhana corruption case unveiled

On January 31, the couple was convicted by an anti-graft court for allegedly concealing details of state gifts they retained from Toshakhana during Khan's tenure as PM from 2018 to 2022. Toshakhana is a repository for presents given to government officials by foreign dignitaries. Earlier in 2021, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was awarded a three-year jail term for allegedly selling state-owned gifts worth over 140 million rupees ($501,000).

Past convictions

Khan has been in jail since August

Khan has been incarcerated since August of the previous year and was given a 31-year prison sentence in three separate cases. In total, he is facing more than 200 cases. Following these convictions, Pakistan's election commission banned Khan from participating in politics for five years just days before the general election. Notably, apart from this case, Khan and Bibi were each given seven-year sentences in a case related to their marriage during Bibi's Iddat period.

Vandalism

Khan, wife summoned in vandalism case

Earlier on Monday, a Pakistani court summoned former PM Khan and his wife to appear before it on April 4, ARY News reported. The order was issued by Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra during a hearing on the duo's bail applications in vandalism cases. They were represented by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) lawyer Khalid Yousaf Choudhary in court, where the Adiala Jail superintendent received instructions to present Khan.