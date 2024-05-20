Next Article

It features three ABS modes

Everything we know about 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:58 pm May 20, 202401:58 pm

What's the story Bajaj Auto's 2024 Pulsar F250 has been officially launched in India, carrying a price tag of ₹1.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike was initially showcased at the global launch of the Pulsar NS400Z, and its price has now been disclosed. Despite a low-key launch, the new model has already begun to arrive at showrooms across the country.

Aesthetics

Design of the new Bajaj Pulsar F250

The 2024 Pulsar F250 retains much of its predecessor's design from 2023, coupled with a new black color and red and white graphics across the vehicle. This fresh aesthetic is aimed at distinguishing the new model from its outgoing counterpart. One key visual change between the Pulsar F250 and its sibling, the 2024 Pulsar N250, is the semi-fairing.

Technical details

Advanced features and engine specifications

The Pulsar F250 is equipped with a fresh digital instrument cluster that offers Bluetooth connectivity, as well as turn-by-turn navigation. It also features three ABS modes: Rain, Road, and Sport - similar to those seen on the 2024 Pulsar N250. The motorbike is fueled by a 249.07cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 24hp at 8,750rpm and 21.5Nm at 6,500rpm, coupled with a five-speed gearbox.

Information

Hopes of the company

The F250 continues to have conventional telescopic forks on the front side. By pricing it on par with the Pulsar N250, the firm hopes for increased sales than the previous model, which was discontinued because of poor demand.