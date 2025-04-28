2025 BYD SEAL launched at ₹41L, boasts 5-star safety rating
What's the story
BYD India, the Indian arm of global EV leader BYD, has announced the pricing of its 2025 SEAL electric sedan in the country.
The luxury EV starts at ₹41 lakh (ex-showroom).
The new model features several upgrades in performance, comfort, and technology. It will further bolster BYD's presence in the growing Indian EV market.
Pricing details
Complete pricing and variants
The 2025 BYD SEAL is available in three variants, each with varying battery capacities and price tags.
The base model, BYD SEAL Dynamic (RWD), packs a 61.44kWh battery and is priced at ₹41 lakh.
The mid-range BYD SEAL Premium (RWD) with an 82.56kWh battery costs ₹45.7 lakh
The top-of-the-line performance variant, BYD SEAL Performance (AWD), also with an 82.56kWh battery, is priced at ₹53.15 lakh.
Performance upgrades
What about the tech and performance?
The 2025 BYD SEAL comes with a host of tech upgrades to improve driving dynamics and passenger comfort.
It packs a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) low-voltage battery that is six times lighter and five times less self-discharge-prone, with a lifespan of up to 15 years.
The sedan also features BYD's Cell-to-Body (CTB) structure and Intelligent Torque Adaptation Control (iTAC) technology for enhanced safety, efficiency, and driving dynamics.
Comfort upgrades
Enhanced comfort and luxury
The 2025 BYD SEAL model features Frequency Selective Dampers and the Disus-C Intelligent Damping System for enhanced ride quality.
Its interior has been refreshed with a silver-plated dimming canopy, power sunshade, and an upgraded air-conditioning system with better air purification capabilities.
The car also now offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity as standard features, further enhancing its tech-savvy appeal.
Safety enhancements
Safety features and ratings
The BYD SEAL has received a 5-star Euro NCAP rating, one of the most respected vehicle safety assessment programs.
This is attributed to its high-strength CTB structure that integrates the battery pack into the vehicle's body frame, improving torsional rigidity and impact absorption.
The sedan comes with advanced safety features like multiple airbags, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and a full suite of driver-assistance technologies for high occupant protection.