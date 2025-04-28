The 2025 BYD SEAL is available in three variants, each with varying battery capacities and price tags.

The base model, BYD SEAL Dynamic (RWD), packs a 61.44kWh battery and is priced at ₹41 lakh.

The mid-range BYD SEAL Premium (RWD) with an 82.56kWh battery costs ₹45.7 lakh

The top-of-the-line performance variant, BYD SEAL Performance (AWD), also with an 82.56kWh battery, is priced at ₹53.15 lakh.