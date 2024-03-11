Next Article

It will cost around Rs. 80,000

Everything we know about Bajaj Auto's CNG bike in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:00 pm Mar 11, 202402:00 pm

What's the story The highly anticipated Bajaj CNG bike, slated for a 2024 launch, has been spotted during testing alongside a Bajaj Platina 110. This suggests that Bajaj is comparing the CNG vehicle's performance to that of a 110cc petrol-backed model. To achieve this, the CNG bike's displacement may be higher, as CNG is less power-dense than petrol. India's first CNG motorcycle is expected to launch between April and June this year, and carry a price tag of around Rs. 80,000 (ex-showroom).

Specs

Design details and features

New details about the Bajaj CNG bike's seat profile, switchgear, and tank design have emerged. The seat profile will be long and flat to fit the CNG cylinder underneath, featuring a big panel gap on the fuel tank that could open to access the CNG tank's valve. The bike may have a smaller petrol tank for use when CNG runs out. A blue-colored switch on the left switchgear could be used to toggle between CNG and petrol modes.

Others

These facilities are also expected

Other features on the upcoming Bajaj CNG motorbike should include a fully digital instrument console (likely LCD), a raised handlebar, and a heel-and-toe shifter. Mid-set footpegs for a comfortable riding posture should also be present.

Rivals

Rugged look and competitors

Sporting a braced handlebar with hand guards, the Bajaj CNG bike will come with a front disc and rear drum brake setup, as well as a telescopic fork and mono-shock suspension. The alloy rim design will be similar to previous sightings, alongside an upswept exhaust on the right-hand side. As India's first CNG bike, it won't have direct rivals but will compete against fuel-efficient 100-110cc two-wheelers like the Hero Splendor Plus, Honda Shine 100, TVS Radeon, and Bajaj Platina 110.