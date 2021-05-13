Discounts worth Rs. 65,000 on select Toyota cars this May

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 13, 2021, 01:19 pm

Toyota is offering big discounts on select cars this May

In an attempt to increase sales, select Toyota dealerships in India are offering discounts on certain models like Glanza, Urban Cruiser, and Yaris. These deals are valid till the end of May and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits. Notably, the prices of Glanza and Urban Cruiser were hiked earlier this month. Here are more details.

Information

A detailed look at the offers

Toyota Glanza can be bought with benefits worth Rs. 20,000, including a cash discount of Rs. 8,000. The Urban Cruiser is available with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000. Finally, the Yaris comes with benefits worth Rs. 65,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000.

Car #1

Toyota Glanza: Price starts at Rs. 7.34 lakh

The Toyota Glanza has a sloping roofline, a chromed grille with slats, a muscular bonnet, sleek headlights, and designer wheels. Inside, there are five seats, parking sensors, auto climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system, and multiple airbags. The car is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 81.8hp/113Nm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Car #2

Toyota Urban Cruiser: Price begins at Rs. 8.62 lakh

The Urban Cruiser sports a chrome-finished grille, a wide air dam, LED headlamps, and multi-spoke wheels. There is a 5-seater cabin with parking sensors, auto climate control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and dual airbags. It runs on a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine that generates 103.2hp of power and 138Nm of torque. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed AMT gearbox.

Car #3

Toyota Yaris: Price starts at Rs. 9.16 lakh

The Toyota Yaris flaunts a sloping roofline, a sleek grille, a wide air vent, designer wheels, and projector headlamps with DRLs. It has a 5-seater cabin with cruise control, auto climate control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and seven airbags. The four-wheeler runs on a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine that generates 106hp/140Nm and is paired to a 5-speed manual or a 7-speed AMT gearbox.