BMW R 18 gets 'Options 719' accessory pack in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 13, 2021, 01:45 pm

BMW introduces 'Options 719' accessory pack for R 18 cruiser

BMW Motorrad has introduced an accessory pack for its R 18 cruiser motorcycle, called the 'Options 719.' It will go on sale this September. The '719' used to be the company's internal code for high-quality and special equipment. The 'Options 719' package offers a new color option, a heated seat, two alloy wheel choices, and cylinder head covers made of brushed aluminium.

Contents

What else is available in the 'Options 719' accessory pack?

The 'Options 719' pack offers a new shade that combines Galaxy Dust Metallic and Titanium Silver 2 Metallic colors. Its hue changes under sunlight. A heated seat with a choice of different materials and two 6-spoke alloy wheel options are also available. An aero kit is also included in the package, which adds cylinder head covers and intake snorkel covers on both the sides.

Design

The bike has a full-LED lighting setup

The BMW R 18 has an old-school cruiser look, featuring a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a single-seat, chromed twin exhausts, high-set handlebars, and a rounded headlight as well as mirrors. The bike packs an analog instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on designer wheels. It has a 16-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 365kg.

Information

It is fueled by a 90hp, 1,802cc engine

The BMW R 18 draws power from a BS6-compliant 1,802cc, boxer-twin, air- and oil-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 89.75hp at 4,750rpm and a peak torque of 158Nm at 3,000rpm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a shaft drive.

Safety

It has telescopic forks on the front

In terms of safety equipment, the BMW R 18 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a steel swingarm with a central shock strut on the rear end.

Information

BMW R 18: Pricing

In India, the BMW R 18 cruiser bike starts at Rs. 19.9 lakh and goes up to Rs. 24 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). The pricing details of the 'Options 719' custom accessory pack have not been revealed.