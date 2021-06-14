Hyundai sells over six lakh units of CRETA in India

Hyundai CRETA crosses 6 lakh unit sales milestone in India since its launch in 2015

Hyundai has sold 6,06,743 units of the CRETA SUV in India since its launch in July 2015. The last one lakh units were sold over the past eight months. A total of 3,99,787 units of the diesel variants were sold in the country, while the petrol trims have attracted 2,06,956 customers. Over 2.21 lakh units of the CRETA have been exported till April 2021.

Exteriors

It houses a large grille and LED headlights

The Hyundai CRETA features an eye-catching look with a cascading chrome grille, a muscular bonnet, silvered skid plates, LED headlights, and LED DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, power-adjustable ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler, an integrated antenna, a window washer-defogger unit, and LED taillights are present on the rear section.

Information

The car is offered in three BS6 engine choices

The Hyundai CRETA is available with three BS6-compliant engine options, including a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol motor (138hp/242Nm), a 1.5-liter diesel mill (113.4hp/250Nm), and a 1.5-liter petrol unit (113.4hp/144Nm). Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, iVT, and a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

Interiors

Inside, there is a 10.24-inch touchscreen and six airbags

The Hyundai CRETA offers a spacious 5-seater cabin with leather seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and a USB charger on the front and rear. It also packs a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the SUV provides six airbags, electronic stability control, and a rear-view camera.

Information

Hyundai CRETA: Pricing

In India, the Hyundai CRETA starts at Rs. 9.99 lakh for the entry-level E model and goes up to Rs. 17.70 lakh for the top-spec SX (O) turbo dual-tone trim (both prices, ex-showroom).