Meridian X is ₹50,000 more expensive than the entry-level Limited (O) variant

Jeep launches special edition Meridian X SUV at ₹34.27 lakh

By Mudit Dube 04:33 pm Jun 05, 202404:33 pm

What's the story Jeep has introduced the special edition Meridian X variant in India, priced at ₹34.27 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model offers unique styling enhancements and additional features, distinguishing it from the standard version. Positioned between the Limited O and Overland variants, the Meridian X is ₹50,000 more expensive than the entry-level Limited (O) variant.

Details

Meridian X's features and brand director's statement

The Meridian X sports a gray roof and alloy wheels with gray pockets, along with new body-colored lowers. The interior boasts additional features such as side molding, puddle lamps, programmable ambient lighting, sunshades, an air purifier, a dashcam, premium carpet mats and an optional rear seat entertainment package. The Meridian X retains the 2.0-liter diesel engine, delivering 170hp and 350Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional 9-speed torque converter automatic.

Competition

Upcoming updates and market competition for Meridian

Jeep is set to release a mid-life update for the standard Meridian later this year, featuring subtle styling tweaks including updated bumpers and a revised grille. The most significant addition will be the ADAS suite. Upon its release, the updated Meridian will continue to compete with the SKODA KODIAQ﻿ and MG Gloster, while also facing competition from the Toyota Fortuner.