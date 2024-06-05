Jeep launches special edition Meridian X SUV at ₹34.27 lakh
Jeep has introduced the special edition Meridian X variant in India, priced at ₹34.27 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model offers unique styling enhancements and additional features, distinguishing it from the standard version. Positioned between the Limited O and Overland variants, the Meridian X is ₹50,000 more expensive than the entry-level Limited (O) variant.
Meridian X's features and brand director's statement
The Meridian X sports a gray roof and alloy wheels with gray pockets, along with new body-colored lowers. The interior boasts additional features such as side molding, puddle lamps, programmable ambient lighting, sunshades, an air purifier, a dashcam, premium carpet mats and an optional rear seat entertainment package. The Meridian X retains the 2.0-liter diesel engine, delivering 170hp and 350Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional 9-speed torque converter automatic.
Upcoming updates and market competition for Meridian
Jeep is set to release a mid-life update for the standard Meridian later this year, featuring subtle styling tweaks including updated bumpers and a revised grille. The most significant addition will be the ADAS suite. Upon its release, the updated Meridian will continue to compete with the SKODA KODIAQ and MG Gloster, while also facing competition from the Toyota Fortuner.