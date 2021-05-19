Kia EV6's US debut set for next year

Kia EV6, which was globally unveiled in March, will make its way to the US next year. The vehicle introduces the company's new 'Opposites United' design language. It has an eye-catching look and an upmarket cabin with a host of features. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises an estimated range of 483km on a single charge. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The car has a 'Digital Tiger Face'

The Kia EV6 has a clamshell bonnet sporting the brand's new logo, a sleek grille, a wide air dam, and large angular headlamps with LED DRLs that form the car's 'Digital Tiger Face.' It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer wheels. A sleek taillamp spanning the width of the vehicle and two spoilers are available on the rear.

Interiors

The vehicle houses two curved 12.0-inch screens

The Kia EV6 has a spacious cabin with an augmented reality (AR) head-up display, an optional 16-speaker Meridian audio system, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs two curved 12.0-inch screens for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment panel, set in a single glass pane. The latter supports Kia Connect. Multiple airbags, Remote Smart Parking Assist, and Safe Exit Assist ensure the passengers' safety.

Performance

It will offer a range of 483km per charge

In the US, the Kia EV6 will be offered in multiple variants. They include a 167hp, rear-wheel-drive (RWD) model; a 218hp, RWD trim with a bigger battery; and a 313hp, all-wheel-drive (AWD) unit with dual motors. The range-topping GT variant will have a 77.4kWh battery pack, two motors, and it will deliver 576hp/740Nm. The EV6 will offer a range of 483km per charge.

Features

It can be charged up to 80% in 18 minutes

The Kia EV6 supports 400V and 800V charging. It can be charged up from 10-80% in 18 minutes. It has a vehicle-to-load (V2L) facility, which supplies up to 3.5kW energy from the battery to power other devices. The vehicle can tow up to 1,600kg with over 35% charge left. Regenerative braking and a heat pump for maintaining range in cold weather are also available.

Information

Kia EV6: Pricing and availability

In the US, bookings for the Kia EV6 First Edition will begin on June 3. The car will be limited to 1,500 units and is expected to start at around $45,000 (approximately Rs. 32.8 lakh). The deliveries will commence early next year.