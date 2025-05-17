What's the story

KTM, the famous motorcycle maker, has started recalling over 20,000 dirt bikes. The move also applies to its subsidiaries GasGas and Husqvarna.

The recall has been done due to a major safety issue: the potential cracking of the front brake caliper, which reduces the braking system's effectiveness.

The recall affects some 19,310 units in the US and about 3,870 in Canada.