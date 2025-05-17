Why KTM has recalled more than 20,000 dirt bikes
What's the story
KTM, the famous motorcycle maker, has started recalling over 20,000 dirt bikes. The move also applies to its subsidiaries GasGas and Husqvarna.
The recall has been done due to a major safety issue: the potential cracking of the front brake caliper, which reduces the braking system's effectiveness.
The recall affects some 19,310 units in the US and about 3,870 in Canada.
Features
Some details of the affected bikes
KTM has also shared specific details of the affected models.
The recalled GASGAS off-road bikes are colored red with a white GASGAS logo on either side of their shrouds.
Meanwhile, the Husqvarna motorcycles are painted white, blue, and yellow with the Husqvarna logo painted on either side of their shrouds.
Identification
Model years and VIN locations
KTM has announced the model years of the recalled motorcycles.
The 2022 model year bikes have an 'N' in the 10th position of their vehicle identification number (VIN).
The 2023 models bear a 'P,' while those from 2024 have an 'R.' Finally, for the 2025 model year, there's an 'S' in this position.
Consumers can find these VIN numbers on the right side of the steering.
Safety
KTM urges customers to halt use of affected models
KTM has urged customers to stop using the recalled bikes and contact an authorized GASGAS Motorcycles or Husqvarna Motorcycles dealer for a free inspection and repair.
It is important to have the front brake caliper inspected by an authorized dealer to determine if it is defective or not.
No injuries have been reported as a result of this issue so far.