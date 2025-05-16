This Maharashtra expressway will soon become a zero fatality corridor
What's the story
The Maharashtra government has partnered with Mercedes-Benz India and the SaveLIFE Foundation to launch an ambitious "Zero Fatality Corridor" (ZFC) project on the 701km long Samruddhi Mahamarg.
The initiative, launched in March 2024 under Mercedes-Benz India's CSR program, aims to make this high-speed expressway a national benchmark for road safety.
The project aims to reduce accident-related fatalities through four key pillars of road safety: Engineering, Enforcement, Emergency Care, and Education.
Collaborative effort
Multi-agency collaboration for road safety
The ZFC project is a multi-agency effort, supported by major organizations including the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), the highway police, and the health department.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has supported this collaboration, saying it tackles existing safety concerns and sets a national benchmark.
He added that this model could be replicated on other high-risk corridors across Maharashtra in the future.
Impact assessment
Significant reduction in fatalities on Samruddhi Mahamarg
Since the launch of the ZFC project, fatalities on the expressway have reduced significantly.
Deaths have decreased by 29%—from 151 in 2023 to 107 early last year.
The project has also identified "High Fatality Zones" which constitute just 17% of the expressway but account for nearly 39% of all deaths, enabling targeted interventions to improve road safety.
Safety enhancements
Key safety upgrades and training initiatives
Key safety upgrades on the expressway are speed detection cameras, reflective signage, lane guidance systems, and Vehicle Actuated Speed Signs (VASS).
More than 70 officers have been specially trained under this initiative.
Emergency care facilities have also been enhanced at hospitals in Vaijapur and Jalna. Further, Basic Trauma Life Support (BTLS) training has been given to 90 first responders for a swift response during emergencies.
Awareness drive
Public awareness campaign for road safety
Public awareness is a key component of the ZFC project. A sustained digital campaign promoting safe driving habits is being run across platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X.
As the final stretch of the expressway nears completion, authorities are hopeful this data-driven approach will help achieve zero fatalities by 2026.
The Samruddhi model shows how strategic partnerships, community awareness initiatives, and tech can improve road safety in India.