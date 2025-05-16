What's the story

The Maharashtra government has partnered with Mercedes-Benz India and the SaveLIFE Foundation to launch an ambitious "Zero Fatality Corridor" (ZFC) project on the 701km long Samruddhi Mahamarg.

The initiative, launched in March 2024 under Mercedes-Benz India's CSR program, aims to make this high-speed expressway a national benchmark for road safety.

The project aims to reduce accident-related fatalities through four key pillars of road safety: Engineering, Enforcement, Emergency Care, and Education.