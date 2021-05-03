Home / News / Auto News / Land Rover Discovery (facelift) officially listed in India, launch imminent
Auto

Land Rover Discovery (facelift) officially listed in India, launch imminent

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 03, 2021, 02:08 pm
Land Rover Discovery (facelift) officially listed in India, launch imminent

Land Rover has listed the facelifted Discovery SUV on its official Indian website and it should be launched here soon. To recall, it was unveiled in November last year.

As for the highlights, the car has a refreshed look and an updated cabin with a host of features. It will be available with a choice of three engines.

Here's our roundup.

In this article
Exteriors

It sports Matrix LED headlamps

The Land Rover Discovery (facelift) is offered in two trim levels (Discovery and Discovery R-Dynamic) and three variants (S, SE, and HSE).

The SUV has a wide air dam, silvered skid plates, and features a gloss-black treatment on the roof, front grille, ORVMs, bumper, body cladding as well as the alloy wheels.

For lighting, sleek Matrix LED headlamps and wrap-around LED taillights are available.

Interiors

The vehicle has a minimalist yet practical and tech-forward cabin

The Discovery (facelift) offers a practical cabin with heated and cooled front seats, wireless charging, a Meridian sound system, and a 4-spoke steering wheel.

It has a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system with support for connected car technology and over-the-air updates.

For safety, Land Rover's "ClearSight Ground View" camera system and a 360-degree-view parking camera are available.

Engine

It will be offered with a choice of three engines

The Land Rover Discovery (facelift) is listed with a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 300hp/400Nm, a 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder petrol mill that generates 360hp/500Nm, and a 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder diesel unit that produces 300hp/650Nm.

The engines are mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

In India, the 3.0-liter motors are expected to feature 48V mild-hybrid technology for better fuel efficiency.

Information

Land Rover Discovery (facelift): Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Discovery (facelift) in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it should carry some premium over the now-discontinued pre-facelift model which was launched at Rs. 75.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
MG Gloster SUV becomes costlier by up to Rs. 80,000
Latest News
IPL: Three members of CSK contingent test positive for COVID-19
Sports
Randhir Kapoor shifted out of ICU, to be discharged soon
Entertainment
Media cannot be stopped from reporting court observations, says SC
India
Coronavirus: As India's tally nears 2 crore mark, lockdown 'unlikely'
India
Disney+ Hotstar announces short-format shows; includes big stars as leads
Entertainment
Latest Auto News
2021 SKODA FABIA's global premiere set for May 4
Auto
Honda SUV e:prototype's first impression: A promising electric crossover
Auto
2022 Honda Civic, with a new design and features, revealed
Auto
2021 Kia Sonet debuts in India at Rs. 6.80 lakh
Auto
2021 Tesla Model X review: Is it worth the hype?
Auto
Trending Topics