It will debut on August 15

Mahindra Thar SUV's 5-door version to be called 'Thar ROXX'

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:12 pm Jul 20, 202404:12 pm

What's the story Mahindra has announced that its upcoming SUV for India will be named Thar ROXX. This new model will be a five-door version of the existing Thar, and is set to offer cutting-edge innovations, superior looks, exceptional ride quality, and comfort. The official reveal of the Thar ROXX will take place on August 15, 2024, marking exactly four years since the second-generation three-door Thar made its world debut.

Exteriors

A closer look at the design

The company has released a teaser showcasing the design updates of the Thar ROXX. The front fascia features a tweaked grille section with circular LED headlamps and integrated LED DRLs. Other exterior enhancements include newly designed alloy wheels, 4x4 badging above the rear fenders, thick black wheel arch cladding, and C-shaped LED taillights. The Thar ROXX will have bigger proportions than its predecessor to accommodate a longer wheelbase and increased dimensions, resulting in larger rear doors.

SUV personality

A blend of sophistication and ruggedness

Veejay Nakra, President of the Automotive Sector at M&M, described the new model as "THE" SUV. According to Nakra, "The 'Thar ROXX' with its distinctive design, premium quotient, advanced technology, enhanced performance, sophistication, and safety represents the larger-than-life personality of a rockstar and will disrupt the SUV category." The Thar ROXX shall maintain the rugged aesthetic that the Thar range is known for with an upright front portion and tall pillars.

Features

Premium equipment and performance

The Thar ROXX will come with a dual-pane sunroof and a new cabin theme along with more premium equipment. This includes a 10.25-inch floating-style touchscreen infotainment panel and an all-digital instrument console. Other highlights are a 360-degree-view camera system, automatic climate control, and LED foglights. In terms of performance, the 2.2-liter four-cylinder diesel and the 2.0-liter petrol engines will be retained, with the possibility of introducing a smaller 1.5-liter diesel mill.