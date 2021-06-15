Prior to unveiling, 2022 Maserati GranTurismo EV teased

The Maserati GranTurismo EV is currently being tested on the streets of Modena, Italy and it should be unveiled by the end of this year. Now, the company has released teaser images of the car, giving us a fair idea about its styling and form factor. The pictures suggest that it will have a sloping roofline, an updated grille, and Maserati MC20-like headlights.

Exteriors

The car will have a lengthy bonnet and two doors

The Maserati GranTurismo EV will have an aggressive design, featuring a sloping roofline, a lengthy hood, a grille with vertical slats, large air vents, and new headlamps similar to those of the MC20's. It will be flanked by two doors, ORVMs, sharp body lines, and designer wheels. Updated taillights and a raked windscreen will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It will be backed by an electric powertrain

The new Maserati GranTurismo EV will draw power from an electric powertrain whose specifications are yet to be revealed. It is said to emit a sound that will be distinctively different from the brand's V6 and V8 engines.

Interiors

The vehicle should have auto climate control and multiple airbags

The Maserati GranTurismo EV is likely to have a luxurious 2-seater cabin with auto climate control, a Harman Kardon sound system, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It is expected to house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. To ensure the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD should be available.

Information

Maserati GranTurismo EV: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Maserati GranTurismo EV will be revealed at the time of launch. However, in the US, it should start at around $90,000 (around Rs. 66 lakh).