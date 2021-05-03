MG Astor SUV spotted testing in India; interior details revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 03, 2021, 03:29 pm

The petrol-powered version of the MG ZS, likely to be called Astor, will be launched in India by the third quarter of this year.

In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been found testing, revealing details about its interiors.

As per the pictures, it will have a digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen infotainment console, and a 3-spoke steering wheel.

Exteriors

The car will have projector headlights

The MG Astor will have a sloping roofline, a blacked-out honeycomb mesh grille, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, sleek projector headlights with LED DRLs, and LED taillamps.

On the sides, it should be flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

As for the dimensions, the car will have a length of 4,300mm.

Information

It will be offered with a choice of two engines

The MG Astor is likely to be offered with a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine that makes 118hp/150Nm and a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 161hp/230Nm. Transmission duties should be taken care of by a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, and a torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The SUV will come with auto climate control

MG Astor should have a spacious cabin, featuring a silver insert on the dashboard, auto climate control, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.

It will house a digital instrument cluster with two circular dials and a large touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options.

For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera should be available.

Information

MG Astor: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the MG Astor SUV in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it is expected to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom).