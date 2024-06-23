In brief Simplifying... In brief Kawasaki has unveiled its classic roadster, the W230, featuring a retro design with a tear-drop fuel tank, LED headlight, and square tail lights.

It comes with 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, dual rear shock absorbers, and disc brakes with dual-channel ABS for safe and smooth rides.

Kawasaki launches W230 classic roadster bike: Check top features

By Akash Pandey 02:30 pm Jun 23, 202402:30 pm

What's the story Kawasaki has introduced the W230 classic roadster bike in the Japanese market. The new motorcycle follows the discontinuation of the Estrella (W250) in Japan in 2017. Set to go on sale later this year, it was initially unveiled alongside the Meguro S1 at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show. The Kawasaki W230 and Meguro S1, though largely identical, differ in badging elements, chrome usage, stickering, decals, and color options.

The Kawasaki W230 boasts a circular headlamp, rear-view mirrors, fork gaiters, and a classic tear-drop-shaped fuel tank. Its LED headlight is adorned with a chrome ring and position lamps akin to the Z650RS model. It features a horizontally positioned exhaust pipe in a chrome finish, a broad rear fender, and a dual-tone black and white quilted seat. The bike's retro design is complemented by square tail lights. The round turn signals are halogen units though.

The retro appeal of the Kawasaki W230 is complemented by dual analog dials, including a speedometer with a small rectangular digital display. The tachometer dial displays various information at the bottom. The "W" badge on the fuel tank pays homage to Kawasaki's W series. The bike also offers comfortable riding ergonomics with a wide handlebar and centrally positioned footpegs. Its slim profile ensures easy maneuvrability across various environments, with a seat height less than 800mm for optimal control.

The Kawasaki W230 features 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, equipped with standard tires for city streets. The suspension setup includes conventional telescopic forks at the front and dual rear shock absorbers. Both ends of the bike are fitted with disc brakes, with dual-channel ABS as a standard feature, ensuring safety during rides. The bike is powered by a new 233cc single-cylinder SOHC air-cooled engine from the KLX230 series, remodelled for the 2024 model year.