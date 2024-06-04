Next Article

The forthcoming hypercar will be powered by a 1,000hp hybridized naturally-aspirated V16 engine

Bugatti's new V16 hypercar to break cover on June 20

By Mudit Dube 05:48 pm Jun 04, 202405:48 pm

What's the story Bugatti, the esteemed French hypercar manufacturer, has confirmed the unveiling of its next-generation model on June 20. The forthcoming hypercar will be powered by a 1,000hp hybridized naturally-aspirated V16 engine, a significant departure from the brand's previous W16 engine. The design of this new model is said to be "completely bespoke," drawing inspiration from iconic Bugatti models such as the Type 57 SC Atlantic, Type 41 Royale, and Type 35.

Engine evolution

Bugatti's new era: Transition from W16 to V16 engine

The announcement of the new model follows the conclusion of Bugatti's eight-year Chiron era with the Super Sport L'Ultime, a special one-off model. This final model also marks the end of Bugatti's famed W16 engine era. Mate Rimac, CEO of Bugatti, revealed that unlike its W16 predecessor that used four turbochargers, the new V16 engine will not use forced induction.

Design continuity

Maintaining Bugatti's distinct design in new model

Despite the new V16 engine being significantly larger than the previous four-bank unit from the Chiron, Rimac assured that the new car will retain a familiar shape. He stated, "The exterior is an evolution. You can still see the very distinct Bugatti design." Spy shots suggest that while maintaining a similar silhouette to its predecessor, the new model will be somewhat lower and sleeker.

CEO's contribution

Rimac's role in Bugatti's transition to V16 engine

Rimac played a pivotal role in the development of the V16 engine. Before his firm took over Bugatti from Volkswagen, there were plans to create an electric coupé-SUV. However, Rimac believed it was crucial to maintain differentiation between his firm and Bugatti while respecting Bugatti's heritage. He stated, "You could very easily and convincingly make a Bugatti out of [the Nevera]—just make a different design and call it a day—but I thought that was absolutely wrong for the brand."