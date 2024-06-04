Next Article

2025 BMW M5 set to break cover this month

By Mudit Dube 05:23 pm Jun 04, 202405:23 pm

What's the story BMW is gearing up to reveal the next-generation M5, known as the G90, by the end of June. The sedan's world premiere is confirmed for the last week of this month. However, enthusiasts will have to wait until late 2024 for the wagon version, or G99. Following its online debut, the super saloon will be displayed at Poland's M Festival on July 19-20.

G90 to feature unique plug-in hybrid setup

The G90 will be BMW's second M model with a plug-in hybrid setup, borrowing its electrified V8 from the XM model. This makes it unique as the only 5 Series model of this generation to feature an 8-cylinder engine, following the discontinuation of the M550i. The new M5 is expected to be slightly larger than a regular 5 Series G60 and may also have a longer wheelbase due to different suspension geometry.

New M5 expected to deliver over 700hp

The new M5 is anticipated to deliver a combined output of over 700hp, although it may also have a high curb weight. Unconfirmed reports suggest the vehicle could weigh nearly 2,400kg. Last month, BMW allowed photographs of a prototype model. The camouflaged prototype was spotted with 20-inch front wheels and 21-inch rear alloys sporting 295/35 Michelin Pilot Sport S5 rubber. Carbon-ceramic brakes were installed on both axles. Speculation continues about whether it will feature a carbon roof.

New M5 to offer electric range as a PHEV

As a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), the new M5 will offer an electric range. BMW CEO Oliver Zipse stated that the AMG E63 rival will be able to cover about 70km without using the V8 engine. Rumors suggest that engineers are installing a lithium-ion battery pack with a usable energy content of 18.6kWh, which is less than the 25.7kWh available in the XM model.