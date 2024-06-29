In brief Simplifying... In brief Royal Enfield is set to release its new bike, the Guerrilla 450, which is expected to be priced lower than the Himalayan model.

The teaser offers insights into the bike's ergonomics and features

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450's teaser released: Everything we know

By Akash Pandey 05:18 pm Jun 29, 202405:18 pm

What's the story Royal Enfield has released the first teaser video of its upcoming motorcycle, the Guerrilla 450, ahead of its global launch on July 17. The video features Isle of Man TT legend Guy Martin testing the bike's capabilities, hinting at its suitability for mild off-roading. The teaser also reveals several features including an LED headlight, LED turn indicators, an offset round digital console, alloy wheels, and a flat and wide handlebar.

Expected pricing and features

The Guerrilla 450, Royal Enfield's new offering, is expected to be priced below the Himalayan model which starts from ₹2.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike will compete against vehicles such as the Triumph Speed 400, Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, and TVS Apache RTR 310. In terms of the design, it will feature a minimalist bodywork similar to the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, and include new-generation digital instrumentation seen on the Himalayan.

India launch during festive season

The Guerrilla 450 will use the newly-developed Sherpa 450 engine. The bike is expected to have conventional telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the back. Fruther details about the Guerrilla 450 will be disclosed next month, with more teasers expected leading up to the global debut. The India launch is tipped to take place a few months later, closer to the festive season.