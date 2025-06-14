This is the fastest Volkswagen car at the Nurburgring racetrack
What's the story
Volkswagen's Golf GTI Edition 50 has set a new benchmark for the brand at the Nurburgring, Germany.
The front-wheel-drive hot hatchback completed the challenging course in an impressive seven minutes and 46.13 seconds.
This makes it over a second quicker than the Golf R 20 Years Edition, and more than three seconds faster than its predecessor, the previous-generation Golf GTI Clubsport S.
Comparison
Understanding the lap-time difference
The GTI Edition 50's lap time of seven minutes and 46.13 seconds was set on the longer, more challenging 20.8-kilometer layout of the Nurburgring.
The earlier record-holders, Golf R 20 Years Edition and Golf GTI Clubsport S, had their times recorded on a shorter version of the track at 20.6km.
On this version, the special edition lapped in just seven minutes and 41.27 seconds.
Specifications
A look at the special car
The lap time was achieved by a near-production test car with an optional Performance Package.
This kit features lighter forged wheels, custom-made Bridgestone Potenza Race semi-slick tires, and some unspecified chassis tweaks.
However, there's no word yet on any power upgrades for the standard Golf GTI which generates 261hp from its turbocharged 2.0-liter engine.
Future prospects
Other contenders from Volkswagen
The only Volkswagen that could possibly give a run to the GTI Edition 50 is the Golf R Clubsport, if it comes into being.
However, it's worth noting that the ID.R will continue to be Volkswagen's fastest overall at Nurburgring with an incredible lap time of just six minutes and five seconds.
This is unlikely to be matched by any road car from Wolfsburg anytime soon.