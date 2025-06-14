What's the story

Volkswagen's Golf GTI Edition 50 has set a new benchmark for the brand at the Nurburgring, Germany.

The front-wheel-drive hot hatchback completed the challenging course in an impressive seven minutes and 46.13 seconds.

This makes it over a second quicker than the Golf R 20 Years Edition, and more than three seconds faster than its predecessor, the previous-generation Golf GTI Clubsport S.